Huma Qureshi Shares More BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Maharani', Calls It 'Mehnat'

Maharani on Sony LIV has been receiving great reviews from the fans and followers of actor Huma Qureshi, who plays the titular role. In a recent Instagram post, Qureshi shared some more behind the scenes pictures from the show. Read further and take a look at the post and know more about the show.

Huma Qureshi shares more BTS pictures from the sets of Maharani

The actor took to her Instagram feed on June 6, 2021, Sunday, and shared a bunch of pictures from when she was filming for the show. The first picture featured Huma in the front and one of the staff clapping the board for the shot, followed by a picture of her taking a look at what they had filmed on the director’s screen. The last picture featured Huma with her co-star and on-screen husband Sohum Shah, who plays the role of Bihar’s Chief Minister, Bheema Bharti.

Huma captioned the post as “Mehnat’ followed it with, “#bts #maharani @sonylivindia @sonylivusa #beinghuma #maharani #ranibharti #gratitude #teamwork #love #mehnat”. The post has received over 21.7k likes since it was shared on Sunday. The comment section is flooded with fans appreciating the show and Huma’s work, take a look at it here.

More about Maharani

The series was announced in April and its teaser released on April 9, 2021, followed by the trailer which released on May 9, 2021. Maharani premiered on the OTT platform, Sony LIV on May 28, 2021, and has 10 episodes in the debut season. It is directed by Karan Sharma and the story is written and created by Subhash Kapoor.

The show’s description on YouTube reads, “A political drama set in the 90’s where among the traditional satraps there was an emerging voice... how will an illiterate woman survive this?”. Apart from Huma and Sohum, the show also stars, Amit Sial as Navin Kumar, Pramod Pathak as Satyendranath Mishra, Kani Kusruti as Kaveri Sridharan, Inaamulhaq as Parvez Alam and Vineet Kumar as Gauri Shankar Pandey. It is inspired by the decision of the former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav who chose his wife Rabri Devi as his successor when he resigned from the post.

