Huma Qureshi Shows Off Favourite Corners From Her New House; Fans Love The Decor

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her new home. She showcased her favourite corners in the house, most of which have been well decorated with vintage style furniture. In the caption for the post, the actor thanked the team that has been working on her house and also mentioned that it is all coming together now. Huma Qureshi’s fans flooded the comments section with compliments as they loved every bit of her new décor.

Huma Qureshi’s new house décor

Actor Huma Qureshi has been in the news ever since she appeared in a Zack Snyder movie, Army of the Dead, which was also well received by the audience. The actor recently took to social media to post a bunch of pictures from her new house which has been given a unique and appealing style. In the first picture shared, Huma Qureshi is seen sitting on a nude pink couch which stands in contrast with the olive green background. A painting of Frida Kahlo was also seen hanging on the wall, right behind, making the décor look more vibrant. Huma Qureshi was seen dressed in a traditional yellow outfit in the picture, with a bold red lip colour.

In another click, Huma Qureshi was seen posing in another corner of the house. A brown sofa piece can be spotted in this space which has a vintage style and a floral design. The celebrated artist has also added light pink curtains which go well with the homely vibe. A metal corner table has also been added to the room, enhancing the look.

In another post, Huma Qureshi has shared a picture of the balcony which has a green corner studded with creeper plants. A floral wallpaper has also been added to this space with a small lamp on the wall. On another part of the house, a blue corner has been created with an off-white couch and contrasting brown cushions. A three-piece wall hanging is also spotted in the background which has been combined with proper lighting.

In the caption for the post, Huma Qureshi mentioned that her house is finally coming together after a long wait. She then thanked the people who have worked on the house and also mentioned that these are a few of her favourite corners from the new place. Have a look at the post on Huma Qureshi’s Instagram here.

Huma Qureshi has received numerous compliments in the comments section of the post, for the way the house has come together. Some of her fans have also used numerous emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

