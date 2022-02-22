Huma Qureshi Talks About Her New Projects; Says Each Of Them 'posed A New Challenge'

Huma Qureshi is one of the notable Bollywood actors who has appeared in multiple movies and TV series namely Gangs of Wasseypur, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Leila, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and many more. As the actor recently wrapped up the Mumbai promotions of her TV series, Mithya, she expressed her excitement for her upcoming projects.

According to ANI, Huma Qureshi recently opened up about her upcoming films and stated how the endeavour had always been to go out there and find the best work she could possibly do. Adding to it, she also mentioned how she was assured to trust her gut feeling after the success of her television series, Maharani, which initially felt like a gamble. She further talked about how she goes out to her best self on screen and promotes the film with full gusto if she liked a story and added how she felt extremely fearless as a performer, especially with the kind of stories they were telling these days.

While signing off, Huma Qureshi also mentioned that she could not wait to get back home, eat dal chawal and chill with her family as she completes the shoot.

"As an actor, the endeavour has always been to go out there and find the best work I possibly can. Each of these projects posed a new challenge. After the success of 'Maharani', which initially felt like a gamble, I felt even more assured to trust my gut feeling. If I like a story, I will go all out to put my best self on screen, promote it with full gusto. I feel extremely fearless as a performer, especially with the kind of stories we are telling these days. It's our time as artists to come together and tell marvellous stories and enchant the audience like never before. It's tiring, but I am a happy tired soul. That said, I can't wait to be home, sinking in my couch, eating dal chawal and chilling with the family.", she stated in the interview revealing her experience throughout the shooting of her upcoming TV series.

Huma Qureshi's upcoming movies

Huma Qureshi currently has a lot on her plate that includes a variety of movies and television series. She will be essaying a significant role in the Tamil action-thriller film, Valimai in which she will be seen alongside Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani J, and others. She will also appear in the Netflix original, Monica, O My Darling along with the movie, Double XL.

Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq