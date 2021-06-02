Huma Qureshi Thanks Fans For Showering Love On 'Maharani'; Nargis Fakhri Says 'yass Queen'

Huma Qureshi is currently enjoying the success of her recent digital release, Maharani. On June 1, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her character Rani Bharti in the drama series streaming on Sony Liv. As seen in Huma Qureshi's Instagram post, the actor expressed her gratitude to fans for loving her character. She said, "Thank you for all the love ! !". Maharani premiered on May 28.

Huma Qureshi thanks fans for loving 'Maharani'

As seen in Huma Qureshi's Instagram post, the actor shared a short clip, wherein she combined videos and stills of her character Rani Bharti. Huma created the video on the ongoing trendy song, Touch It by Busta Rhymes from the album, The Big Bang (2006). Sharing the video on social media, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Maharani of hearts! #blessed #humbled #gratitude #maharani #ranibharti #beinghuma".

Fans' reactions

Celebrities and popular personalities like Nargis Fakhri, Tahira Kashyap and Yasmin Karachiwala reacted to Huma Qureshi's Instagram video. While Nargis Fakhri wrote, "yasss Queen", Tahira added, "Yussss". Yasmin Karachiwala dropped fire and hearts in the eye emoji. Anushka Arora commented, "The amount of feedback from listeners on my radio show is craZy - they are loving it huma!! Yayyy so happy".

Fans and followers of the actor also went gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, "You did a great work Humaaa ❤️💪😍 loads of love", while another added, "Mam very nice series". A fan comment read as "You are too good always but this one is just taking my heart away". Another fan commented, "Awesome performance @iamhumaq .. Waiting to see more in season 2". Take a look at some more fans' comments below.

Maharani review

Huma Qureshi's recent web-series release, Maharani, opened to positive responses from the audience. The viewers are applauding the star for her stellar performance as a boss lady. The show has received a rating of 7.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb with over 1.7k user votes. Huma Qureshi in Maharani played the lead role of Rani Bharti, wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema.

The drama series is created by Subhash Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Sharma, Maharani stars Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq. The series is based on 1990s Bihar politics when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

