Huma Qureshi To Launch 100-bed Hospital At Tilak Nagar In Delhi, Procures 70 Concentrators

Actress Huma Qureshi who had joined hands with Save the Children, a global child rights organization to provide relief amid the pandemic, took to Instagram and informed about setting up a hospital at Tilak Nagar in Delhi. The actress penned a note and revealed that with the collective efforts of individual donors, corporates, and the government, the actress along with the organisation will be able to run the 100-bed facility hospital.

Huma Qureshi shares the location of 100-bed hospital

Huma gave a brief about the hospital’s infrastructure and shared that the COVID care unit will include ‘a children’s ward, a pediatric ICU and a Neonatal ICU.’ Apart from this, they have sent ‘70 #OxygenConcentrators to Tilak Nagar Hospital (SDMC) in Delhi.’ At last, she concluded the post and thanked all the donors who individually stepped up and helped them to set up the hospital. Further, Huma urged people to not stop helping and spread the word while requesting others to show their support towards the campaign.

Huma also shared pictures of the oxygen concentrator consignment that was delivered to Tilak Nagar hospital which will further help in providing a ‘breathe of life’ to the needy. Apart from setting up the hospital, the actress’s project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, which will include consultation with a doctor & psycho-social therapist to ensure that the patient makes a full recovery. This emergency medical facility will have experienced medical professionals, medication, and its own oxygen plant. For patients at home, we will give covid care kits and teleconsultation and much more.

Earlier, she had shared a video where she spoke about the agony faced by the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Huma also received support from Justice League director Zack Snyder who had shared her campaign on Twitter and pledged to work with Huma to help India fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to make her Hollywood debut with Army of the Dead. the plot of the film revolves around a group of soldiers who decide to pull off a heist at a casino in Las Vegas during a zombie apocalypse. Huma will be seen portraying the role of Geeta who is a refugee and a single mother of two children. The film is releasing on May 21 on Netflix.

(IMAGE: IAMHUMAQ/Instagram)

