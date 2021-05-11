Huma Qureshi To Launch 100-bed Hospital In Delhi Amid COVID, Zack Snyder Extends Supports

To provide relief amid the ongoing pandemic, actress Huma Qureshi has joined forces with Save the Children, a global child rights organization to help Delhi fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video where she mentioned helping the organisation launch a 100-bed hospital with an oxygen plant in the capital. The actress further revealed that the project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, which will include consultation with a doctor & psycho-social therapist to ensure that the patient makes a full recovery.

Huma Qureshi to provide 100-bed facility

The video began with Huma talking about the pain and agony faced by the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just like you all, I am pained and horrified by this deadly second wave, and now is the time for us to support each other. I have partnered with Save The Children-a global Child rights organisation," she said. Continuing, further, she said, “As you all know our medical system is so overburdened and Delhi, our capital is in dire need of help. These last few weeks, I along with Save Th Children have been working on something very specific - a breath of life. We plan to set up a 100-bed covid facility in the city. This emergency medical facility will have experienced medical professionals, medication, and its own oxygen plant. For patients at home, we will give covid care kits and teleconsultation and much more. I and my family have donated but I will need your help. Every contribution saved a life and no donation is too small. So please, I urge you to help us to help each other.”

The actress recently received support from Justice League director Zack Snyder also took to Twitter and has pledged to work with Huma to help India fight the pandemic. He tweeted, "I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support #BreathofLife @humasqureshi"

I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support❤️🙏🏻 #BreathofLife @humasqureshi

International donors: https://t.co/9ZbOQuzwQ0 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 10, 2021

(Image credit: IAMHUMAQ/ Instagram/ AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.