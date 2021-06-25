Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor Pose For Goofy Selfies In 'Bell Bottom' BTS Pics

Bollywood divas Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor are having a lot of fun on the sets of Bell Bottom. The actors filmed their upcoming flick with Lara Dutta and the rest of the cast and crew members in London. Recently, Huma Qureshi took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of selfie pictures featuring herself, Vaani, Lara, and other cast members. Huma and Vaani can be seen striking goofy poses for the camera. Take a look at the pictures.

Huma Qureshi's latest goofy pictures from Bell Bottom sets

In the pictures, Huma and Vaani can be seen twinning in white coloured tops. Huma sported a t-shirt while Vaani went for an embroidered sleeveless top. Both of them went for subtle makeup and kept their wavy hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, "Guess the name of the film ??? Wrong answers only !!! @akshaykumar @larabhupathi @_vaanikapoor_ and yours truly !!! '#love', '#gratitude', '#blessed' My cast mates. @pooja_ent".

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to compliment her beauty. Meezan commented, "Rajus angels", while Saqeeb Salim commented, "Rakshabandhan" with red hearts. A fan commented, "love ur hair in thiss" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one said, "Home alone" with a red heart. A netizen chipped in, "Bell bottom". Another one added, "Most beautiful girl ever @iamhumaq".

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy-thriller film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Along with Huma Qureshi in Bell Bottom, the film also features Denzil Smith, Aniruddh Dave, Adil Hussain, Thalaivasal Vijay in pivotal roles. The film is penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh. The shooting was wrapped in September 2020. It is slated for release on July 27, 2021.

Huma Qureshi and her co-actors have been treating their fans to fun snaps from the sets. She can be seen striking quirky poses with Vaani and Lara as she enjoys her work. Take a look.

IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI'S INSTAGRAM/ VAANI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.