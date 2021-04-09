Huma Qureshi Wishes Saqib; Confesses She "only Wanted To Post The Sleeping" Pic

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently shared photos of her brother Saqib Saleem on the occasion of his birthday. The actress took to her Instagram to particularly share a pic of Saqib napping, as revealed through her caption. Take a look at Huma Qureshi's funny post on the occasion of Saqib Saleem's birthday.

Huma Qureshi wishes brother Saqib Saleem on his birthday

The first photo shared by the actress featured the brother and sister from one of their photoshoots while the second photo was a funny picture of the actor that Huma took while he was sleeping. Huma wrote a sweet note for her brother as she wished him on his birthday. She wrote, "The only two times you don’t irritate me .. either while posing or snoozing ... I love you !! I know you will be mad at me for posting the second photo .. but but but ... this is Happy Bday baby ... and revenge for all the dirty videos you take of me Love you. Ps - I only wanted to post the sleeping one" (sic).

Friends and fans react to Huma Qureshi's post

Friends and fans quickly filled the comment section of Huma's latest post wishing brother Saqib Saleem on his birthday. Actress Diana Penty commented "Happy Birthday" and wished the actor. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff left heart emoticons in the comments. Director Farah Khan Kunder also left a comment saying, "Happy birthday @saqibsaleem u hav the best sister". The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section while others wished Saqib Saleem on his birthday. One fan wrote a comment saying that they were the best brother-sister duo.

Saqib Saleem on Huma Qureshi's show

Huma Qureshi is currently seen in the show Fit Fab Feast on Zee Zest. Huma Qureshi's brother Saqib Saleem recently made an appearance on her show. She took to her Instagram to share a short clip of the episode with her brother. She wrote, "Sibling fight to sibling love, you’ll get it all along with a platter full of delicious food!" and asked her fans and followers to join them and watch them have an unfiltered conversation on the show.

