Huma Qureshi Poses With Geisha In Glasgow, Gives Picture-credit To Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi on Friday night, August 13, took to her social media handle and shared a monochrome picture of her, clicked by her Bell Bottom co-star Akshay Kumar. Along with Huma, the monochrome photo also featured a geisha. In the caption of her post, Qureshi gave picture credits to Akshay Kumar and also stated that she herself did her makeup and hair. Scroll down to take a look.

Akshay Kumar clicks a picture of Huma Qureshi

READ | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Bell Bottom' To Commence Filming In UK In August

Huma's monochrome picture managed to bag more than 18k likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, many from her 3.5 million followers started pouring love in the comments section and flooded it with red-heart emoticons and compliments. On the other side, actor Kubbra Sait also showered love on her and wrote, "Vyu vuk vo pvettieeee" (sic), along with a couple of red-heart emoticons. Also, a section of fans was curious to know about the shooting schedule of Bell Bottom. A fan asked, "when shooting of #bellbottom will start??" (sic) while another Instagram user asserted, "Bell bottom on the way".

READ | Huma Qureshi Puts Safety First As 'Bell Bottom' Crew Heads To Scotland; See Video

READ | Akshay Kumar & Team 'Bell Bottom' Fly To The UK For Their First International Schedule

READ | Check Out Huma Qureshi's Net Worth As 'Bell Bottom' Actor Rings In Her 34th Birthday

Bell Bottom shooting update

On August 6, Akshay Kumar joined team Bell Bottom to jet off to the United Kingdom to commence the shoot of the Ranjit M Tiwari directorial. Leading ladies Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta along with the producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari were spotted at the Mumbai International airport. Currently, the team of Bell Bottom is staying in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also took to her Instagram handle to share a video with the team as they waited for Akshay's arrival. Sharing the video with their protective gear on, she wrote, "#SafetyFirst !! Team #Bellbottom waiting for our leading man @akshaykumar sir!! (sic)". The video featured Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani, Ranjit Tiwari and other crew members.

All about Bell Bottom

Reportedly, the upcomer will put forth a spy story from the 1980s that is expected to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions. Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari, who has also written the story of the Akshay Kumar starrer, along with Suhaib Rao. Along with Huma, Akshay, and Lara, actors such as Vaani Kapoor, and Vaibhav Chaudhary will be seen playing significant characters.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.