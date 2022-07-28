Last Updated:

Huma Qureshi's Birthday Bash: Sonakshi Sinha To Rakul Preet, Celebs Don Stylish Attires

Actor Huma Qureshi's birthday bash turned special after several Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and more attended the event in style.

Prachi Arya
Producer-Director Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Khan looked stylish in black as she posed for the paparazzi outside the birthday bash venue. 

Actor Sonakshi Sinha who is a very close friend of Huma Qureshi, looked stunning in a black comfortable outfit for the starry bash. 

Producer Guneet Monga looked cool in casual outfit while posing for the paparazzi at actor Huma Qureshi's birthday.

Actor Saqib Salem and Huma's brother looked uber cool in a floral shirt with matching shorts. 

Actor Huma Qureshi who hosted a gand birthday party looked absolutely gorgeous in this black athleisure outfit. 

Actor Rakul Preet Singh left hearts to flutter in a blue jumpsuit as she attended Huma Qureshi's birthday bash. 

'White Tiger' fame Adarsh Gourav looked stylish in a grey t-shirt and jeans as he posed for the shutterbugs. 

Casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chabbra donned a black tracksuit for the party. 

