'Hungama 2' Actress Pranitha Subhash Gets Married; Offers 'apologies' To Well-wishers

Pranitha Subhash is taking the next step of her career with her venture into Bollywood, and the actor has also taken one in her personal life. She has tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju, leaving her fans surprised. The ceremony took place in Bengaluru on Sunday and was attended by their near and dear ones.

Pranitha Subhash ties the knot with Nitin Raju

Pranitha Subhash made the announcement on Instagram on Monday. In a statement, she shared that it was ‘with great happiness’ that they got married in a ‘very intimate ceremony.’ The Hungama 2 actress also apologised to their well-wishers for not infoming about the finalised dates as they were ‘unsure about when the wedding will take place due to current COVID restrictions.’

She added that they did not want to put them through ‘prolonged ambiguity’ about their wedding dates. Pranitha stated that there was nothing more than for their loved ones to be a part of their ‘special day.’ The actor stated that their well-wishers meant a lot to them and that they hoped to celebrate together when ‘things get better.’

Pictures of the couple also surfaced on social media. They were dressed in their traditional attires, the actress donning a saree, ethnic jewellery and they had garlands around their necks. They were also seen performing rituals in one of the pictures.

Heroine #PranithaSubhash enters wedlock with Businessman #NitinRaju in a private wedding ceremony.



Congratulations to the couple for new beginnings @pranitasubhash pic.twitter.com/jbcNFCW7xw — BARaju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pranitha, who is a well-known actress down South, having featured in numerous Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, is now set to debut in Bollywood, and has two movies up for release. She will reportedly first be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and will then be seen in Hungama 2.

The actress has also been making headlines for her philanthropic initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. While last year during the first wave, she had contributed to initiatives like provide essential items and sanitisers, during the second wave, she has supported numerous initiatives like providing oxygen concentrators.

She had even donated Rs 1 lakh in her personal capacity apart from partnering with numerous organisations. She had also urged recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma.

