Hungama 2 Release Update: Director Priyadarshan Wraps Shoot Of Upcoming Comedy

The Priyadarshan directorial comedy Hungama that released in 2003 tickled the funny bones of the audience with its hilarious plot and the performance put up by the cast of the film. Fans of the movie were excited the news of Hungama's sequel was announced and have been anticipating the movie's release ever since. In what comes as a piece of good news for the fans of Hungama, the filming for its sequel, Hungama 2, has been wrapped up. Read ahead to know more.

Hungama 2 shooting wrapped up

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce that the filming of Hungama 2 has been wrapped up. he shared a picture which featured the entire cast of the Hungama 2. In the picture, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, Jonny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Pranitha Subhash are all smiles for the camera. The movie is being directed by Priyadarshan and will also mark the filmmaker's comeback to Hindi cinema after seven years. His last Hindi film was Rangrezz which released in 2013.

Netizens could not contain their excitement when Taran Adarsh shared the news with and have expressed their enthusiasm by commenting on the post. One user commented that Priyadarshan's movies are always different while has expressed their love for the comic trio of Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav which will be seen together in this film. Check out their reactions below:

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the entire cast of Hungama 2 was present in Mumbai in January 2021 to shoot for a song in the film. The song is also reported to be a peppy number with a touch of retro. The cast of the movie connected well to bring out the humour and entertainment on the cameras.

Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. Hungama 2 release date was expected to be August 14, 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic delayed not only the release of the movie but the filming as well. Further details regarding Hungama 2 release can be expected soon. The trailer of the film is also expected to be released soon to give moviegoers a sneak-peek into the film. Some of the other popular movies directed by Priyadarshan are Hera Pheri, Virasat, Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar and Malamaal Weekly.

Image courtesy- @hungama2film Instagram

