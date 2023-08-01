Hungama Producer Ratan Jain Discusses Film's Crossover With Hera Pheri, Confirms Hulchul 2

Comedy film Hungama celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 1 this year. To commemorate the occasion, producer Ratan Jain revealed several nuggets of information about the film. Highlights from the conversation discussed director Priyadarshan's intentional attempt at a crossover. Jain also ended up confirming a sequel to another Priyadarshan classic.

3 things you need to know

Hungama, starring Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, released on August 1, 2003.

The film had attempted a crossover detail with another Priyadarshan cult classic, Hera Pheri (2000).

Hulchul (2004) notably starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty among others.

Priyadarshan had attempted a crossover with Hungama and Hera Pheri

Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri gave Indian cinema one of its most loved characters Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Hungama producer Ratan Jain, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, revealed how director Priyadarshan had placed a easter egg in Hungama for fans of Hera Pheri. The subtle reference was an intentional attempt at a crossover among Priyadarshan's films.

(The missing advertisement placed in Hungama revealed Nandu to be Baburao's only son, making for a crossover | Image: Twitter)

A missing advertisement in Hungama for Aftab Shivdasani's character Nandu, reveals his full name to be Nandu Apte. This was a reference to Paresh Rawal's Baburao Ganpatrao Apte's character from Hera Pheri - Nandu is actually Baburao's son. Addressing the same, Ratan Jain shared how the idea was completely Priyadarshan's and nobody questioned him at the time, he simply knew what needed to be done and everybody trusted his vision. Jain further shared, "For me, the biggest issue in Hungama was that it was difficult for me to understand certain things in the film. It’s only when the film got edited and I saw the first cut that I understood the story."

A Hulchul 2 is on the cards?

Ratan Jain was also asked if he would consider being involved in a Hungama 3. Saying how it all depends on the script, he redirected the conversation to another Priyadarshan classic set for a sequel. The producer shared how Hulchul 2 was in the works. The film's script is allegedly being written with Priyadarshan all set to direct it, as shared by Jain. More details awaited.