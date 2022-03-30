Actor Sunny Kaushal is set to enthrall fans with his upcoming film Hurdang. The Gold actor will be seen playing a promising role in Hurdang along with Nushrratt Bharucha and Vijay Verma. After treating fans with the first look poster, the makers have finally dropped the trailer.

The actor’s impeccable role in the film as Daddu Thakur covers the nuances of the accent to the body language, the actor has just left fans spellbound. As for Nushrratt, her simpleton small-town girl avatar is truly amusing. The gripping trailer reflects the revolution of love, change and equality, it is Sunny's portrayal as an IAS aspirant who struggles to get through because of the quota system.

Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha look splendid in Hurdang trailer

The film is set in Allahabad in 1990, where the Shiddat actor is heading a student rebellion, while Nusshratt plays his love interest adding just the right spark to their chemistry. The film has also experimented with the old melody Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai while adding a recreated version to it. The film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is bankrolled by T-series, Karma Entertainment, and Gothic Entertainment.

From watching Sunny as a cute, chirpy lover in Shiddat to his sudden transformation as Daddu Thakur is sure to leave fans impressed and intrigued as to what events are unfolding in the film. On the other hand, starting from getting into the dialect to playing a dabangg character, Nusshratt is making fans love her prowess.

After Gully Boy, it will be interesting to see what Vijay has in store for his fans in the upcoming film. Nushrratt shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Ab har jagah machega shor, kyunki aa rahe hain hum lekar #Hurdang with a story like never before! Trailer Out Now. In Cinemas on 8th April 2022.” The film is slated to release theatrically on April 8, 2022. Earlier, the Dream Girl actor had shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “I and @sunsunnykhez are coming up with the most unexpected story of the year! #Hurdang In Cinemas on 8th April, Trailer out tomorrow.”

IMAGE: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha