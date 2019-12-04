Hyderabad Horror: Rajkummar Rao 'devastated', Demands Death Penalty For The Accused

The shocking murder and gangrape of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has united the country in grief, anger and frustration. Even Bollywood stars vented out their thoughts on the horrific case. Some of the celebrities like Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher have not minced any words in demanding that the accused be punished with death penalty. Rajkummar Rao too is of the same opinion. Reacting to the case, the actor stated that he was ‘devastated’ and called for nothing less than death penalty for the accused. The Stree star felt it was high time to take a big step that will instill fear in the minds of people.

Reacting to the incident at a fashion event on Tuesday, Rajkummar Rao said, “I think the harshest punishment possible, whichever is there in our law (should be given). They only deserve that, nothing lesser than that. I think death penalty in the only penalty, because we feel very angry about it. And I have shared my feelings on my social media handles. I think it is devastating what happened with (Disha) and so many girls like her. I think it’s high time that we need to do something, take a big action, so that fear is instilled in the hearts of people even before they can even think of it.”

Earlier, Rajkummar had taken to social media as well to share his thoughts on the case. He had termed it as ‘heart wrenching.’ He had added, “I hope the culprits get the harshest punishment possible. My heart goes out to her family.”

Not the only one

Before, Rajkummar, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor had called for capital punishment for the accused. The former had written on Twitter in a message in Hindi, “The rapists should be shot upright by hanging upside down at the intersection. Respected @AmitShah As Home Minister, you have taken very bold decisions. Rapists should be sentenced to death immediately !! Just pass such a law." The latter had tweeted, “I support Capital punishment for rapists! This has to stop!”

The victim, who has been named ‘Disha’ was abducted, gangraped and then burnt. The charred remains of the woman, who worked as an assistant veterinary at a state-run hospital, was found at a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. Four accused have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

