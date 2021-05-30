'I Am A Vegetarian': Sonu Sood As A Fan Opened A Mutton Shop After The Actor's Name

The youth icon, actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to comment on one of his fan's activities. Reportedly in Karimnagar, Telangana a man who claims to be a big fan of Sonu Sood has opened a mutton shop after the actor's name. Replying to the event, Sonu Sood said that he is a vegetarian and asked whether he could help his fan open something vegetarian.

I am a vegetarian..

N mutton shop on my name?🙈

Can I help him open something vegetarian 😄 https://t.co/jYO40xAgRd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2021

Sonu Sood has been helping people with all his potential since the pandemic hit the nation. From repatriation of the labourers to arranging oxygen and bed leads, the actor has been at the forefront to provide COVID relief.

Recently a video surfaced that showed Sonu's milkman complaining about the number of calls he gets from people across the country to get in touch with Sonu Sood. Replying to which the actor said that his milkman will get busier in the upcoming days and receive double the number of calls.

The actor has also been involved in the work of procuring oxygen concentrators from abroad. Sood recently announced that by June he will be setting up oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh.

He said, "Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India."

Sonu Sood via his social media accounts actively helps patients across the nation to get beds, oxygen, and medicine supply. The actor also recently helped cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina with their oxygen needs.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.