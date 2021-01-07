'I Am Back Home': Rahul Roy Shares Heartfelt Post After Discharge From Hospital

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy has now been discharged from the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after having a brain stroke on the sets of a film in Kashmir. In order to express his gratitude towards whosoever stood by the Bigg Boss 1 winner's side during the six weeks that he spent on a hospital bed, he released a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post that can be found below, one can see that the 52-year-old actor has thanked a bunch of people, ranging from his sister and brother, Priyanka and Rohit, to his friends from the entertainment fraternity. The gratitude-filled post can be found below.

Rahul Roy's post

What happened to Rahul Roy?

In order to answer the question, "What happened To Rahul Roy?", the actor, as per a report on OutLookIndia.com, had suffered a brain stroke in November last year, when he was working with Nitin Kumar Gupta on his film titled "LAC - Live The Battle", a presentation that is scheduled for a direct OTT release. The news pieces that said something on the lines of "Rahul Roy Hospitalised" caused a furor over the virtual realm back then. As per a different report on OutlookIndia, the 52-year-old actor was brought into the Intensive Care Unit of the Mumbai-based Nanavati Hospital. The next set of Rahul Roy's health update came when the actor was shifted to the Mira Road-based Wockhardt Hospital, where an angiography was performed on the actor. Throughout the time period, Rahul Roy's health update was being provided by the actor himself and his family members. As per Rahul's brother, Rohit, who was quoted by an official at HindustanTimes in an article, Rahul Roy's illness will take approximately 6-7 months to dissipate.

As per the actor himself, Rahul Roy's illness is leaving him gradually with the passage of time. Throughout his stay at both the hospitals, the 52-year-old and his family members updated his fans and followers at regular intervals. Some of those social media posts by the actor and his sister can be found below.

