'I Am Excited': Shefali Shah Roped In For Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Doctor G'

Actress Shefali Shah is the latest entrant to join the cast of the upcoming campus comedy-drama Doctor G. The actress who will play the role of senior doctor Dr. Nandini in the film will be seen featuring opposite main lead Ayuhmann Khuranana. The film will be helmed by debutant director Anubhuti Kashyap. The Instagram handle of Junglee Pictures shared the good news leaving fans curious and excited to watch the trio together creating magic on the screen.

Shefali Shah roped in for Doctor G

This is the first time that the trio will be seen sharing screen space in the comedy film. The actress who received appreciation for her crime thriller series Delhi Crime at the International Emmy Awards shared her happiness of joining the film. “I am excited to be a part of ‘Doctor G’. The writers including Sumit, Saurabh, Vishal along Anubhuti have written a fantastic script. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Anubhuti, Ayushmann, Junglee Pictures and the amazing team!”



Director Anubhuti Kashyap who is looking forward to work with the versatile actress said, "I am thrilled to have Shefali join the team, she plays all her roles with so much ease and nuance— I'm a fan! This being my first film, I'm really looking forward to working with such powerhouses of talent.” The movie Doctor G is co-written and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It is also penned by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat.

Actor Ayushmann has already begun with the preparations for the film, are working together with a dialect coach for their role in the forthcoming movie. Ayushmann had earlier shared pictures with the coach Akshay Varma where the actor was seen learning the appropriate dialect for his role. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah recently added another feather to her already embellished cap after her debut directorial short film Someday got selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film. Shefali had shared her gratitude for the same in a heartfelt post on Instagram while thanking her team and fans for the unconditional love.

(Image credit: Instagram)