'I Choose My Projects Based On My Strength And Weakness': Tara Sutaria

The 25-year-old actor started her acting career as a child artiste with Disney India show "Big Bada Boom" (2010) and made her debut as a female lead with "Student of the Year 2". She followed it up with action-romance "Marjaavaan" and is now gearing up for the release of Tadap, opposite Ahan Shetty.

Sutaria, who is also starring in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns," said she feels blessed to have played varied parts so early on in her career.

I choose a project based on the story and whether I can fit into the world of what the director envisions. I take into consideration my strengths and weaknesses and then make my choices. I feel blessed to be part of these films and play such different roles. Every film and every role has been a learning experience," the actor told PTI in an interview.

While "Student of the Year 2" was a "fun" experience, for "Marjaavaan" the actor learnt sign language and with "Tadap" she said she got the opportunity to play a character with many shades.

"In Tadap', I am playing a character who is completely opposite of who I am in real life, the character also has a lot of shades, so it was interesting to play her, Sutaria added.

Directed by Milan Luthria, best known for Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and The Dirty Picture, Tadap is a remake of 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100.

The original film revolved around a village boy who falls in love with the daughter of a local politician and unforeseen circumstances threaten the passionate relationship between star-crossed lovers.

Sutaria said she saw the original before starting the work on Tadap and instantly fell in love with the unusual love story.

It is an intense love story and tragedy that appealed to me when I saw the original film and read the script. It is different from what I have done in the past. I didn't want to lose out on not doing it, she said.

Tadap marks the acting debut of actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan and Sutaria said working with the newcomer was a great experience.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap produced by Sajid Nadiadwala will be out in cinemas on December 3.

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria