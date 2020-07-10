'I Compensate...': Bhatt Takes 'no Offense' After Mohapatra Asks Her To 'not Be Defensive'

In the ongoing debate over 'nepotism' and not giving a fairground to outsiders to showcase their talent, singer Sona Mohapatra on Thursday wrote to Pooja Bhatt that it "might be a time to reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system (for musicians) instead of just being defensive?". Reacting to this, Bhatt on Friday wrote, "As someone who produced my first film at 25 (Tamanna) with my own resources, I have done far more over the years than merely reflect." [sic]

The conversation was triggered after Pooja Bhatt highlighted that her next film 'Sadak 2' promotes 'brand new talent' in the form of Suniljeet, a music teacher from Chandigarh who approached Vishesh films with a 'dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film' on first hearing by Mahesh Bhatt.

Sona perhaps you should pose this to the music companies. As for me,I compensate the people who compose music & render songs for my banner handsomely and do not believe in staking claim to their revenue from shows. Change the system on IP? Bring on the change. Am all for it. https://t.co/Vcy8CcRZM5 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 10, 2020

As someone who produced my first film at 25 (Tamanna) with my own resources,I have done far more over the years than merely reflect. Am merely putting facts about a particular film and subject out. You want to term that defensive? That’s your call Sona. I take no offence. https://t.co/ynIbLYPN0V — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 10, 2020

The upcoming Indian movie Sadak 2 is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishvesh films. The sequel to 1991 movie Sadak features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Sadak 2 release date is expected to be on July 10, 2020. Netizens have been calling for a ban on Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 in the wake of whole nepotism in Bollywood debate.

