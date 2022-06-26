'I Deserve It': R Madhavan On Backlash For Saying 'ISRO Used Panchang For Mars Mission'

R Madhavan responded to the trolling he received after he claimed that ISRO used the Hindu calendar Panchang for its Mars mission. The actor's statement came a week before the release of his directorial and starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie follows the controversial life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The scientist developed efficient liquid fuel engines for rockets.

With the release date of the movie inching closer, Madhavan found himself in a pickle with the netizens who criticised him for spreading unverified information about the Indian Space Research Organisation.

R Madhavan reacts to trolling over ISRO comments

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 52-year-old reacted to the backlash by stating, ''I deserve it''. Expounding on it, he wrote, ''I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in Tamil. Very ignorant of me." However, Madhavan did not fail to mention the underlying intention in his previous statement of praising ISRO for their work.

He added, "Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar."

For those unaware, a video of R Madhavan speaking about ISRO's achievement and Mars mission made rounds on the internet. As per the translation provided by Carnatic musician TM Krishna, the actor claimed, "Indian rockets did not have the three engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that help western rockets propel themselves into Mars' orbit. Since India lacked this... used information in the Panchang,"

He further added, "It has the celestial map with all information on various planets, gravitation pulls, sun's flares deflection etc., all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second the launch was calculated using this info," and continued, "The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit." He added, "The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit."

His claims did not sit well with many who called out Madhavan and criticised him for sharing unverified facts.

