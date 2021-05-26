'I Don't Think...': Geeta Basra Speaks About Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine During Pregnancy

As the government giving a green signal to lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves inoculated against COVID-19, actress Geeta Basra has shared her opinion. The actress who is expecting her second child with husband and cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that there is not much known about the safety of the unborn child as well as the mother after taking the jab. During her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Geeta spoke about the result and studies by experts on pregnant women and whether vaccination is advisable for them or not.

Geeta Basra shares views on COVID-19 vaccine

Geeta's skepticism over reciving the shot was evident and she reflected her thoughts on the same and said that "there is not enough study in this area" as one cannot conduct studies on pregnant women. So, according to her, it is early for them to even give the go-ahead to pregnant women. Despite that, Basra revealed that some doctors are recommending expectant mothers to get the shot, but she finds it "wrong". She further revealed that her gynecologist has strictly told her "not to get vaccinated". The 37-year-old actress said that it is a "huge risk for the unborn baby". Unknowing of the repercussions post the vaccine shot, Geeta shared that she is not ready for such risk in life.

Instead, Geeta urged the immediate family members of the pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated so that there are "fewer chances of virus transmission". While Basra isn't in favour of pregnant or lactating women getting vaccinated, experts have said that it safe. Geeta had announced her pregnancy in a cute post where she can be seen posing with her husband and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Through the post, she revealed that the baby is due in July.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on May 24 allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at approved centres without prior registration, said an official. An official order will be issued soon in this context. After the Central directive, now lactating mothers and pregnant women are included in the list of the categories eligible for vaccination and can walk in at the centres run by the Maharashtra government and the BMC. The BMC cited the May 19 directive of the Union government permitting lactating mothers to take COVID-19 vaccines.

