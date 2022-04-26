'I Feared For My Life': Ameesha Patel Issues Clarification After Being Accused Of Cheating

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has landed in a legal soup after she was accused of cheating a social worker named Sunil Jain. A police complaint has been filed against the Gadar actor for the same. Patel, denying all the claims, headed to her social media handle as she issued clarification regarding her brief performance at the event.

Police complaint filed against Ameesha Patel

Recently, Ameesha Patel performed at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. As per Womansera, the complaint has alleged that the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor gave an 'extremely brief performance' on stage. Ameesha reportedly charged Rs 4 lakh for one hour of her performance but she hardly performed for 3 minutes.

A police officer who was on the location told, "The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after giving a performance for only 3 minutes."

Soon after this, Ameesha Patel clarified her part as she took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city, Madhya Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well." Check out the tweet here:

Ameesha Patel to next star in 'Gadar 2'

On the work front, Ameesha Patel is currently shooting for her upcoming highly-anticipated film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 went on floors in late 2021. The first schedule was wrapped up in the month of December.

Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Gadar 2 will be centred around the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The plot of the first film was about Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, falling in love with a Pakistani girl Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel, and his visit to Pakistan to bring her back to India. The second film will trace the events in the lives of Tara and Sakeena, 24 years after the events of the first part.

Image: Instagram/@Shadab65272858