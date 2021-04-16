'I Have Done My Part': Arjun Kapoor Replies To Troll Who Questioned His Plea For Donation

Actor Arjun Kapoor on April 15 slammed an Instagram user who questioned his call for donation to help a child who has been diagnosed with a rare life-threatening genital condition. Arjun had shared a few pictures of the child while asking for help. “A request for everyone to do as much as they can to help the little boy! Donation link in bio,” he wrote. As soon as he shared the post, one of the users commented that the actor’s one-day earning is sufficient to save the life of the little one. The actor ho is known for his outspoken mannerism, responded to the user that ‘if he was earning 16 cr a day then he would definitely not need to post this.’

Arjun Kapoor's befitting reply to a troll

While Arjun’s fans supported his call for help, one of the users wrote, “Well your one day earning could save him right away.” On reading the comments, Arjun gave a befitting reply and wrote, “if I was earning 16 cr a day I would definitely not need to post this. But knowing that I can’t afford 16cr I have done my part towards helping him & also have put it out there after that…rather be of help and provide a positive move to help him.”

Yet another follower of the actor wrote, “I said the same thing, he is just (just) doing publicity for his own benefits,” to which Arjun responded, “my friend since you follow me and u (you) would realise I’m doing this for the boy’s benefit to save his life.” Apart from Arjun, Alia Bhatt also extended her support to the little boy Ayaansh while asking her fans to help the boy out in whatever way possible by donating some amount.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The actor recently jetted off to Goa to shoot for the upcoming action thriller Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria. He also released the teaser of the upcoming music video Dil Hai Deewana which will release on April 17. He will also reportedly star in the upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson. However, the makers are yet to announce the star cast.

