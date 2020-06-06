'I Have Zero Recollection..': Deepika Padukone's 'happy Weekend' Boomerang Can't Be Missed

Deepika Padukone is celebrating a happy weekend as she shares a throwback boomerang on her Instagram handle. Dressed in a pink tulle gown that she wore at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (October 2019), Deepika confessed that she has no recollection of what she was thinking when the goofy boomerang was shot.

Looking like a doll, Deepika wore a strapless gown with a black top and a big tulle pink hemline. The actor completed her look with a loose bun and gold earrings. For the unversed, Deepika is the chairperson of the MAMI film festival.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been on a binge-watching spree, continuously sharing films that her fans need to ‘watch it now.’ This was after her various episodes of the ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19’ that included cooking and more. Her latest being Something's Gotta Give, 2003 romantic film starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. The movie has been written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers.

Deepika Padukone, who has been turning heads at the red carpet since 2017, had a 'Throwback Thursday' post dedicated to Cannes. However, it was unlike anything that one usually associates with the festival. Neither were there classy gowns nor stylish poses and ‘poise.’ In fact, it was goofiness overloaded, that too moments before the red carpet appearance.

Deepika did not seem to have any butterflies in her stomach before stepping out, as she danced around in the green room in a bathrobe. Not just dancing, the Cocktail star could not hold her laughter as she tried on something new on her hair.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in a cameo in ’83, starring husband Ranveer Singh, once the lockdown is lifted.

