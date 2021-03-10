'I Ignore Them': Parineeti Chopra Responds To Trolling On 'Saina' Teaser And Poster

Actress Parineeti Chopra who will be seen stepping into the shoes of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in the latter’s biopic titled Saina responded to the trolls and criticism on the poster and teaser of the film. During the recent trailer launch of the film, the actress spoke extensively on the negative comments regarding the poster that was released a couple of weeks back.

Parineeti Chopra responds to trolls on Saina poster

When the actress was asked about her take on the trolling and negative comments, she replied “I am actually completely different from the rest. I think very differently. If I feel that the criticism is correct, I say, ‘Yes, you are right and I agree with you.’ But if I know that someone is criticising just for the sake of it, I ignore them. I use my mind to see if there is any merit to the trolling and whether it is worth doing something about it. READ | 'Saina' Trailer: Parineeti Chopra impresses as badminton ace in Saina Nehwal's biopic

The actress was roped in by the director Amole Gupte in 2019 after Shraddha Kapoor backed out of the project. The film traces Saina Nehwals' journey from being born in a middle-class family in Haryana to becoming World No. 1 player. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 26.

Apart from this, the actress even spoke about whether she felt any pressure while doing the project. The Girl on the Train actress said that she didn't feel any kind of external pressure while she was filming the biopic. She elaborated saying, "I had only my pressure and that of my director. I wanted to impress him and work hard to learn the sport. I didn't take any external pressure. The pressure was me, my coach approving what I'm learning, my director approving what I'm looking like on-screen. There was no other pressure." Saina's trailer highlighted the bond shared between the badminton player and her parents — Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Rani Nehwal, who also played badminton for some years. The movie also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik, and Shubrajyoti Bharat.