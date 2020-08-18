'I know I’m protected': Meghna pens emotional birthday note for father Gulzar

The multi-hyphenated artiste Gulzar who has changed the entire definition of love and life with his couplets and lyrics, ringed in his 86th birthday on August 18. On the special occasion, Gulzar’s daughter and ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar extended her beautiful wishes to her father with a heartwarming note on Instagram. The Raazi filmmaker shared an old hazy memory while thanking her father for being her backbone in the best and worst of her life.

Meghna's emotional post for Gulzar

While penning her wishes, Meghna confessed that she knows that she is being protected because there are arms of a father to cradle her. Se further wrote that she knows she treads the right path because there are little fingers to guide the filmmaker. Meghna wrote that her father dabbles in celluloid and hence she knows that she can see him. At last, Meghna wrote that she knows she can write because the ink of her father flows in her and she believes that with this confidence she can achieve anything.

Sampoorna Singh Kalra, popularly called as Gulzar, is a Padma Bhushan awardee and has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award. Apart from winning a Grammy as well as an Oscar for his song, Jai Ho for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, Gulzar also has five National Film Awards and 21 Filmfare Awards to his credit.

Apart from his daughter, the legendary lyricist and writer also received beautiful wishes from actor Vicky Kaushal. Vicky shared a throwback picture that seems to be clicked when the actor was shooting for his much-loved film Raazi. In the throwback monochrome picture, the actor and Gulzar can be seen indulged in a conversation while holding each other’s hands.

Gulzar's songs like Ek Dafa Ek Jungle Tha, Tere Bina Beswadi, Satrangi Re, Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai, Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi, Do Deewane Shehar Mein among others remain evergreen. He directed films like Ijaazat, Aandhi, Maachis, Angoor, among others that were very received during that era.

