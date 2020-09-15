I Know What Rohan Rai Knows: Nitesh Rane's Stunning Sushant-Disha-June 8 Party Disclosure

In an explosive set of disclosures, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai knew everything about what happened on June 8 leading to Disha's death and subsequently leading to Sushant's death.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nitesh Rane questioned Rohan Rai being 'nowhere in the picture' of the investigation so far and when pressed, said that he 'knew whatever Rohan Rai knew', referring to the events of June 8 - specifically a party in Juhu which Disha Salian attended before her death later that evening at Rohan Rai and her apartment building in Malad.

The BJP MLA claimed that Rohan Rai had allegedly fled Mumbai to his hometown and that his appearance before the CBI would make both Sushant and Disha's death probe an 'open and shut case'. Further, Nitesh Rane said that he was ready to depose himself before the CBI as a 'responsible citizen' lest Rohan Rai not come forward voluntarily or be summoned by the CBI.

Rane supplemented his claims with additional corroborative citations, questioning the discrepancy in Rohan Rai and his friends allegedly arranging for Disha Salian's final rites on June 9 whereas her autopsy allegedly took place two days later on June 11. Moreover, Nitesh Rane also said that Rohan Rai had reached the spot of Disha's death almost '20-25' minutes after she had allegedly jumped off and questioned why there was a delay in such a situation - something again corroborated by persons spoken to by Republic on camera. He also put forth that mobile signal data of persons he said were at the party and Disha would match if an inquiry in this regard was made.

"Whatever information he (Rohan Rai) has, I also have the same. It becomes so obvious when the person who used to live with her is not even 9in the picture today", said Nitesh Rane.

READ | Disha Salian Case: 'Well Connected People Attended The June 8 Party', Say Sources

'Where is Rohan Rai?'

Nitesh Rane said that Disha's fiance knows the 'truth about June 8' and is allegedly in hiding. "You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha's death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn't he coming out and saying that this isn't a suicide and this is what has happened?," Rane said.

READ | Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Dares Rohan Rai, Says 'will Go To CBI, If He Doesn't'

Rane claimed, "He is not even coming out and saying that. He has completely disappeared. Why he is not anywhere in the picture right now? Coincidentally, on June 9th, Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating on Disha's funeral. Now if you look at the provisional post-mortem report, the date is on June 11th. So, if Rohan Rai and his friends were co-ordinating Disha's funeral on June 9th, how did the post-mortem report get dated on June 11th? And, what were they co-ordinating on June 9th? So it all gives rise to the suspicion on the character of Rohan Rai and why is he not in the picture? Why is he not coming out and saying that this is what had happened? If it's wrong, it's wrong."

READ | Disha Salian Death: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Claims, 'All Suicide Theories Are Wrong'

Disha Salian allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a Malad highrise on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Nitish Rane, two prominent actors, an actor's relative, a builder, and a big politician were present at the party in Juhu on June 8 which was attended by Disha Salian.

Watch Nitish Rane's explosive interview below

READ | Disha Salian Death: Mumbai Police Changes Investigating Officer While CBI Probes Case?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.