'I Made Her Mine': Nidhi Dutta's Husband Binoy Gandhi Expresses Love, Shares Wedding Pic

Veteran filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi tied the knot with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi at a lavish and extravagant wedding ceremony at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace. The wedding was a star-studded affair and was attended by celebrities such as Arjun Rampal, Mana, and Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Nigam, Amrita Singh, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others. After the great pomp and show, Bonoy recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture from the wedding.

Binoy Gandhi's post for wife Nidhi Dutta

In the picture, the filmmaker can be seen putting the varmala across Nidhi as they strike a pose. He penned a sweet caption along with the post and wrote, “And then I made her mine.” Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Suniel Shetty commented with heart-shaped emoticons below. Apart from this, Binoy also shared some adorable glimpses from the wedding with his wife on his Instagram stories that are just defining the beauty of their relationship. Expressing his love for Nidhi, he shared a picture from one of the festivities where the two can be seen posing together. “May you always dress me up for a party and make me look good beside you. I love you wife Nidhi Dutta,” he wrote along with the picture. In the photo, JP Dutta’s daughter looked resplendent in a red dress while Binoy looked dapper in a tuxedo. The three-day grand celebration had around 200 guests in attendance.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Manish Malhotra shared several pictures from the wedding festivities while showering their blessings on the newlywed couple. Manish Malhotra shared a picture with the bride Nidhi along with her mother Bindiya and Siddhi Dutta. While announcing the commencement of the wedding festivities, Manish wrote, “Ivory and Colour... Wedding Weekend begins ..” Apart from this, Manish shared several videos from Jaipur fort where the ceremonies took place. He also shared a picture with the bride and groom while sharing his excitement about beginning with the wedding festivities.

