"I Married All Three Of Them," Says Kajol About Marrying Ajay Devgn

Kajol’s last appearance on the silver screen was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside husband, Ajay Devgn. Reportedly, the movie crossed the ₹250 Crores mark in India and was a huge success. In a recent interview, Kajol opened up about her dynamic with co-star and husband, Ajay Devgn.

Kajol married three versions of Ajay Devgn

In an interview with a daily portal, Kajol was asked how different was Ajay Devgn as a husband from Ajay Devgn as a co-star and producer. Replying to it, Kajol said that she knew all the three versions of her husband and she “married all three of them”. She explained that she did not find Ajay to be too different from what he imagined her to be. She continued that she and Ajay Devgn had been married for 20 years which was actually a long time. Kajol added that when she married Ajay, he was not a producer of such a big status.

Kajol was also asked other questions in the interview. An interesting one among these was that Karan Johar always jokes that Kajol falling on his film’s sets is lucky for the film. Talking about it, Kajol reportedly revealed that she fell down in her last film with him too. After Kajol fell down in My Name Is Khan, she reportedly saw everyone congratulating Karan Johar and laughing for the good luck it might bring. Kajol narrated further that after five minutes, the Mickey Contractor tried to help her up. But Kajol apparently snapped back at him saying it was “nasty” of him to stand and clap while she was on the floor.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were married on February 24, 2019. As revealed in the interview, they completed two decades of their marriage and are onto their 21st year now. Kajol and Ajay Devgn have a daughter, Nyssa and a son, Yug. Besides Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this Bollywood power couple have also appeared together in Ishq, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, U Me Aur Hum, Dil Kya Kare and Gundaraj.

