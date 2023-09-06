I Said It Two Years Ago: Kangana Ranaut Backs Bid To Rename India To Bharat

Kangana Ranaut does not shy away from sharing her opinions on social media about any pressing matter. Most recently, the Queen actress took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share her views on the latest buzz around renaming India as Bharat. Kangana also credited herself for proposing the name change back in 2021.

3 things you need to know

Kangana Ranaut will be next in Chandramukhi 2.

The upcoming Tamil film will feature Raghava Lawrence, who has replaced Rajinikanth in the film.

She will be seen in the biographical film Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut supports name change

On September 5, the Thalaivii actress dug out an old article that reported her claim for India to be called Bharat. She shared the article on her Instagram stories, amid the current name change row, and noted that she had first echoed the sentiment two years ago. Taking to her X account, the actress said, “And some call it black magic …. It’s simply grey matter honey Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name … Jai Bharat.”

(A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's X post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/X)

(Kangana Ranaut argues why India should be called Bharat | Image: Kangana Ranaut/X)

In a follow-up post, the actress also dished out her version of the historical meaning behind the name Bharat and argued why the name must be reverted. She said, “The name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English Indian simply meant a slave, they named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by the British. Even in the olden days, dictionary Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave they recently changed it. Also, it’s not our name we are Bhartiya, not Indians.”

What is the India name change row?

A political row has erupted after the invitations for the G20 dinner to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan addressed the host as 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional format 'President of India'. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have welcomed the step, underlining that it connects the citizens with the initial roots of civilisation. As per PTI, the name ‘Bharat’ has been consciously used in multiple documents related to the G20 summit. (With inputs from PTI)