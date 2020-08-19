"I Sensed Something Suspicious': Bihar DGP Recalls Mumbai Cops' Behaviour Over Sushant

After the Supreme Court's verdict for handing over the Sushant Singh death probe to CBI, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has thanked the public movement contributed immensely in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict.

While speaking with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the DGP recalled how the Bihar Police team was obstructed from conducting its investigation by the Mumbai Police as the latter did not provide any assistance and humiliated the Bihar team.

'I sensed something was suspicious'

"I have been saying it from the beginning, we were not doing anything unconstitutional. We had sent a team of four. It is astonishing how they were humiliated (by Mumbai Police), how they were thrown out of the DCP chamber and detained so they cannot talk to the press," the Bihar DGP said.

"No one was ready to assist them. No one gave them documents. No one ready to give them evidence. They rode on the rickshaw and were on their own while conducting the investigation. When we sent an IPS officer for better coordination, the very same night he was quarantined and treated like a prisoner," he added.

The Bihar DGP said it was only after the Mumbai Police's shocking behaviour that I realised something was really suspicious in the case.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is said to have held an emergency meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has chosen to maintain silence on the verdict. He said he will examine the order copy of the verdict by Supreme Court and then comment, even as the Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with CBI during the investigation.

Even the ministers and members of the Maharashtra Government are to hold a meeting to discuss the future course of action while handing over the investigation to CBI. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is to meet Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte, according to sources.

CBI team led by joint director Manoj Shashidhar and investigating officer Gagandeep Gambhir will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday. The team might require CRPF cover considering the sensitivities of the high profile death of the actor.

