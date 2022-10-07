'I Stand With You': Priyanka Chopra Pens Powerful Note On Mahsa Amini's Death In Iran

The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, has sparked worldwide outrage. People from all over the world have expressed shock at the "morality police's brutal treatment" of the woman who was arrested for not donning a hijab in accordance with the rules. From political leaders to popular celebrities, many have been coming in support of the women who have been protesting on the streets of Iran, seeking justice for Amini.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who often speaks about the rights of the marginalised, has now come forward to support the Iranian women who have been protesting over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Priyanka Chopra asks the world to raise their voices for Mahsa Amini

The Citadel actor headed to her Instagram and stated how women in Iran and other parts of the world are raising their voices for Amini.

"Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed," Priyanka wrote.

Giving a shoutout to women who have been showing immense 'courage' to 'challenge the patriarchal establishment', knowing that they are risking their lives, Priyanka went on to state, "It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves."

The Bajirao Mastani actor further asked everyone to come out in support of the women and join them with their collective voices.

"To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan , azaadi… Women, life, freedom," she concluded (sic).

22-year-old Iranian woman allegedly beaten to death in police custody

On September 13, Kurdish-Iranian woman Amini was arrested by the "morality police" who allegedly was so severely beaten in the police van that she reportedly went into a coma. As per a report by United Nations, Amini collapsed at the detention centre after spending three days in custody, and eventually passed away after being transferred to a hospital. The report also mentioned that she was 'severely beaten' by the Iranian authorities during her detention.

Three days later, Amini died from her multiple horrific injuries, which ignited protests and condemnation from Iranians against her death and the government allegedly responsible for it. In the midst of nationwide demonstrations, many Iranian women have taken to cutting their hair as a political statement against oppression and the requirement that all women wear the hijab, as well as an act of defiance in memory of Amini, who was detained for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic's modesty laws.