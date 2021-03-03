I-T Raids Premises Linked To Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, Taapsee Pannu & KWAN Agency

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out raids on directors and actors linked to erstwhile Phantom Films in Mumbai, sources informed Republic Media Network. The department is currently searching the residence of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, actor Taapsee Pannu and others in relation to alleged tax evasion. Sources said that searches are being carried out in a total of 22 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including at talent agency KWAN.

Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who is also the subject of the I-T Department's raid on Wednesday. Last year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, had announced that he has started a new production company, 'Good Bad Films.'

News agencies PTI and ANI have confirmed the development as well

IT dept raids premises linked to actor Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap promoted Phantom Films and talent hunt company in Mumbai: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2021

Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai: Income Tax Department — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Phantom Films was a film production and distribution company established by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl in 2011. Last month, actor Taapsee Pannu had announced that she will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller "Dobaaraa".

