I-T Surveys Sonu Sood's Premises For 3rd Day; Probe Widened, Lens On Real Estate Deals

The Income-Tax Department has widened its tax evasion probe against actor Sonu Sood. The authorities are continuing their surveys on multiple properties and premises in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur for the third day now. The survey includes deals involving some of the people linked to him.

Surveys were carried out in at least 6 locations in Mumbai and Lucknow. A reality estate deal and other financial deals said to be linked to actor Sonu Sood are set to be under the scanner. The development of the I-T survey continuing on day 3 came after 2 days of intense survey being carried out.

As per the latest information, the I-T officials are waiting to get some details from Sonu's accountant. Deals involving his partner Anil Singh are also under the scanner. One of the locations being surveyed was also linked to an NGO.

Previously, in the document accessed by Republic, it was stated that there was no cash or data has been recovered in their survey.

Sonu is also expected to be questioned in the case. He has not issued any statement over the I-T surveys yet and his last tweet was on September 14.

Political parties unhappy over I-T 'survey' against Sonu Sood

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have expressed their displeasure over the surveys against Sonu Sood.

"Raid Raj continues unabated! Intimidation is all Government knows! Threats is the mantra of Modi Government!" was Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Amid searches on premises of human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander, Surjewala said that the 'New targets are Harsh Mander and Sonu Sood."

Previously, AAP MLA had stated, "The ‘survey’ of actor-and-philanthropist @SonuSood by the IT Dept is a clear message by BJP that they will victimise anyone who does good work for the country? Was it a crime for @SonuSood to help migrants during the lockdown? Was it a crime for him to help those in difficulty?"

Her statement was in response to the I-T surveys being held just days after Sonu collaborated with the Delhi government 'Desh Ke Mentors' programme that will help the students studying in Delhi government schools.