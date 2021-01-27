'I trust PM Modi', says director Raaj Shaandiliyaa as he slams farmer rally violence

The celebrities of the film industry condemned the violent visuals witnessed in Delhi on Republic Day between the protesting farmers and Delhi police. One of those to condemn the visuals was writer-director Raaj Shaandiliyaa, who termed the scenes as ‘riots’. He also expressed his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that the leader will take decisions only in the nation’s interest.

Director Raaj Shaandiliyaa backs government on farming laws

“I have full faith in the Prime Minister. He will only do what benefits the nation,” the Dream Girl director wrote with ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.’

Raaj also sought to correct the decades-old ‘jai jawan, jai kisaan’ slogan and modifiied it to ‘asli kisaan’ (real farmers). He lamented that in India a problem is often considered an 'incident' in the country, and that was a 'big problem' for the country. The director also wrote that those taking the law into their hands, will face trouble from the law itself.

हमारे देश में घटना को समस्या और समस्या को घटना माना जाता है...औऱ यही इस देश की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है... — राज शांडिल्य Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) January 26, 2021

आज से जय जवान...

जय सिर्फ़ 'असली किसान...' — राज शांडिल्य Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) January 27, 2021

जिन्होंने कल कानून अपने हाथ में लिया उन्हें आज कानून अपने हाथ में ले ले तो बुरा मत मानना... — राज शांडिल्य Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) January 27, 2021

Anupam Kher, Arun Govil and many other well-known names of the film industry expressed their anger on the violence in Delhi. They asked who were responsible for the disrespect of the tricolour and did not mince words in stating that it was a 'well-planned conspiracy' to attack India on Republic Day. Visuals of the clash between farmers and Delhi police and the unfurling of their flags on Red Fort sent shockwaves.

83 police personnel, 30 of them severely, were injured in the violence on Tuesday. 4 farmer leaders have booked in 22 FIRs filed across the nation. The Delhi police is currently reviewing the situation and expected to come up with an official briefing post the event.

