'I Was Scared': Jaideep Ahlawat Opens Up About The Challenging Role In 'Ajeeb Dastaans'

Paatal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to appear in Netflix's upcoming drama movie Ajeeb Daastaans to play the character of Babloo. The actor sat down for an interview in which he talked about the dilemmas he faced about taking up the offer to play the role. Jaideep also revealed the reason he took up the challenging role of Babloo and talked in detail about his character.

Jaideep Ahlawat on taking up the role of Babloo

The actor, who was last seen in Patal Lok, had some difficulties while accepting the offer to play the role saying that he did not say yes right away after receiving the script. The actor revealed in the interview with Mid-Day that he felt that the character was unlike any other he had played before as the story of the movie was a complicated one as well. He revealed that he was scared to play the role.

The 41-year-old actor also revealed that it took him two days to finish reading the script given to him by Shashank Khaitan, the director of the film. Jaideep stated that he was still unsure of the role and had a long discussion with the director about the role to get a better understanding of his character. Jaideep then went into the details of his character, Babloo, saying that he is a thug who is also reserved which made his character difficult to read and approach. But it is the same challenge that made him finally take up the offer.

About 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

The four-part anthology directed by four directors namely Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani will be released on Netflix on the 16th of April. The movie promises to explore the hidden unfiltered emotions hidden in the 'fracture of relationships' during the unexpected twists of the stories. The movie will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah.

A look at Jaideep Ahlawat's movies

After debuting in a minor role in the 2008 movie Narmeen, Jaideep went to work in Aakrosh and Khatta Meetha in 2010. After bagging small roles in popular movies like Rockstar and Love, Sex aur Dhokha, Jaideep received recognition after starring in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor was also seen in movies like Baaghi 3, Bhaiaji Superhit and Khaali Peeli.

Promo Pic Credit: Jaideep Ahlawat IG