'I will miss Sujata': Anupam Kher mourns friend's death, reminisces friendship of 40 years

Amid the second wave of the deadly coronavirus infection, the healthcare system of the country is tumbling with a major shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply, and more. Amidst all this, actor and author Anupam Kher took to Twitter and mourned the demise of his friend Sujata who lost the battle of COVID-19. The actor wrote that on May 4 he received a brief message from her husband Amitabh about the demise that left him completely heartbroken.

Anupam Kher mourns his friend's demise

Anupam penned a heartfelt note while reminiscing his friendship with Sujata and about their last conversation that happened two days back when Sujata desired to see Anupam’s smile. Recalling his 40 years of friendship with Sujata, Anupam wrote, “I met #Sujata and her brother #Sukumar (who I had known from Lucknow) on the 4th of June, 1981. Simple, educated, and highly principled person. With the news of her demise, her life (as I knew her for 40years) flashed in front of my eyes. She got married to her childhood sweetheart, had two wonderful children!! Palomi and Adi! Gave them wonderful education and great values of life!”

Followed by this Anupam revealed Sujata’s medical condition and shared that she was on dialysis. “Her kidneys failed a few years back. She was on dialysis almost twice a week. But never did she complain. She was one of the bravest persons I had met. But Covid took her away,” the 66-year-old actor added. While concluding the post, Anupam wrote how much he will miss his friend Sujata while sending his prayers to the family, “There are millions of such stories of loss in the world today. The only thing we can give people is love and compassion. I will miss Sujata but I will continue to share my smiles with Amitabh, Palomi, and Adi. Rest in peace, my friend!! Om Shant,” he concluded. Anupam condoled the death with a beautiful old picture of Sujata from her younger days where she looked beautiful while just posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, the actor, who is quite close to his friends and likes to check up on their health and well-being quite often, recently gave a special shout-out to his college friends with a throwback picture. The actor shared a picture from their college days taken on May 2, 1974, at their college function. Celebrating May 2 as "friendship day", Anupam feels fortunate enough that his friendship with his two dear friends Satish Malhotra and Vijay Sehgal has lasted for 47 years.

(Image credit: AnupamKher/ Instagram)