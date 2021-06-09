"I Work On Acceptance Everyday" Says Sameera Reddy As She Talks About Body Positivity

On June 9, 2021, Race actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram and posted a collage of her photos as a part of the body positivity movement. She pointed out parts of her body that she found imperfect and said those parts for her were her back and arms. She added to the note saying that she worked towards accepting herself every day. "Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it’s only magnifying how bad you feel," she added. Catch Sameera Reddy's Instagram post right here.

Sameera Reddy's note on Body Positivity

Sameera Reddy's Instagram is full of messages that encourage her followers to be positive and accept themselves. Her latest Instagram post does the same as she promotes the message of body positivity. Sameera Reddy's photos of the body parts that she finds unflattering were accompanied by a note that said "Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me, it’s my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it has taken me so long to embrace it. " She then added to it as she wrote "Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it’s only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for #bodypositivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day like a Mantra #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivemovement 📣"

Reactions to Sameera Reddy's photos

Her post was met with a lot of appreciation as fans wrote that they found her to be the most beautiful person on the earth despite what she thought about herself. Most of them even addressed what they thought were their flaws. Apart from this, a lot of her fans dropped comments saying that they wished all celebs were like her. The post also managed to get over 72 thousand likes within a few hours of being posted.

IMAGE CREDITS: SAMEERA REDDY INSTAGRAM

