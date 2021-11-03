Ibrahim Ali Khan All Smiles As He Poses With Alia, Ranveer On Sets Of Upcoming Film

Bhoot Police actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is getting a taste of popularity even before gracing the big screen as recently his pictures on a movie set have been making rounds on the internet. Social media platforms have been buzzing with BTS images from the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Ibrahim is reportedly positioned as the assistant director for the movie.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The images that surface on social media from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featured Ibrahim Ali Khan along with actor Alia Bhatt and the crew of the film. In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen sporting a huge smile as Alia appeared busy on her phone. He also posed with the rest of the team of the upcoming film. In another set of pictures, Ibrahim was seen sprawled on the ground as he clicked pictures with a group of young crew members on the set. Ranveer can be also be seen in the photo where he shares a group hug and holds a rather funny expression in front of the camera.

Pictures of the young star are hard to come by considering his low profile on social media. He is also famous for being a spitting image of his father. As a result, fans are enjoying a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's son in the new pictures. However, his smile in the pictures reminded netizens of a young Saif Ali Khan dating all the way back to the 90s.

Although Ibrahim is entering Bollywood as an assistant director in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming venture, though It is yet to be confirmed when he will make his debut as an actor on the big screen. There has been no official confirmation about when will the star kid be launched.

The upcoming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also feature Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in significant roles.

Image: Instagram/@iakpataudiii