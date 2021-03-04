Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Traditional At Punjab CM's Granddaughter's Wedding

Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed his fourth child, second with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his fans have been keen to get a glimpse of the newborn. His other three kids are already in the limelight, one of them being Ibrahim Ali Khan, even before he enters the film industry. The youngster recently raised the glamour quotient at the wedding of the granddaughter of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s traditional avatar

Pictures of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim dazzling in ethnic wear are going viral on social media. The star kid had attended the event with his friends, who had all dressed up for the occasion. He was seen in a black bandhgala and white pyjama for one of the events in some of the pictures.

They were also seen goofing around in some of the pictures, where Ibrahim was dressed in a shiny red kurta.

READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan To Choose Cricket Over Bollywood? Saba Ali Khan Asks Fans To Guess

As per reports, the wedding of Punjab CM’s granddaughter Seherinder Kaur had taken place at his Siswan farmhouse in Chandigarh. Seherinder got married to Delhi-based businessman Aditya Narang on Sunday.

Saif on Ibrahim’s debut

Saif Ali Khan, who featured in the web series Tandav and shot for films like Bhoot Police, has frequently stated that Ibrahim is interested in joining the film industry. The actor had shared recently that his son was prepared to enter into the world of showbiz.

