Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari & Other Star Kids Party Together; See Photos

Bollywood's star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Nysa Devgan, and Mahikaa Rampal among others partied together on Saturday. Nysa's best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to social media and shared some glimpses from the late-night party. The star kids looked their stylish best at the celebrations.

Soon after having lunch with his Pataudi family, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali went to the party. He sported a white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. While Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa wore a pink ensemble, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak looked pretty in red attire. Arjun Ramphal's daughter Mahikaa also attended the party and wore a white dress.

See the photos here:

A few days ago, Nysa attended an event in Mumbai along with her close friends including Orry and Tania Shroff. Orry took to social media and shared some glimpses from the fun night.

The Pataudi family time

Soha Ali Khan took to social media and shared her family picture. In the photo, the family posed for the cameras while enjoying their food. The photo featured the actress herself along with Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor. The children of the family including Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya were also present.

Sharing the post, Soha penned, "The pride (minus a couple of cubs)"

However, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan were not present in the photo. Ibrahim also dropped a photo with his younger sister, Inaaya. In the photo, the little one can be seen feeding food to her elder brother. He captioned the photo, "My baby sis>>>>"