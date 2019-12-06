Iconic Bollywood Scenes From 90s That Will Trigger Your Nostalgia

The '90s are full of iconic films that will always be imprinted into the minds of Bollywood fans. From Dilwale Dulhaniaa Le Jaayenge to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, movies from the '90s are full of memorable scenes that will trigger your nostalgia about the classic days of Bollywood. Here are five scenes from the '90s that will make you remember why it was the iconic era of Bollywood cinema.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was one of the first major sports movies in Bollywood. The movie released on May 22, 1992, and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. One of the most iconic and emotional scenes from the film was when Aamir Khan finally won the marathon race. This scene is certainly one of the most memorable moments from '90s cinema and is one of the best endings that one can expect from a sports film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of the films that defined the '90s. The film released on August 5, 1994, and was the biggest hit of that year. The movie starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the leading roles and is one of the most emotional films of that decade. One of the most memorable and hilarious moments from the film is when Prem and Nisha meet for the first time. The scene was both funny and romantic as it showcased the chemistry between Salman and Madhuri.

Border

Border is one of the most iconic war films in Bollywood and released on June 13, 1997. The film starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The movie has several great scenes and the characters develop throughout the course of the film, making every scene in the film important for the overall narrative of Border. One of the most iconic scene in the film, and also perhaps one of the best examples of Suniel Shetty's acting skills, is when the characters Mathura Das and Bhairon Singh fight each other. His dialogue during the scene is one that is etched into the memories of all those who have seen the film.

Hero No 1

Hero No 1 is one of the funniest films of the 90s. The film released on February 21, 1997, and is full of nostalgic scenes that will also tickle your funny bone. The movie starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. One of the best scenes from the film that many fans will probably still remember is when Govinda, playing Raju, helps Paresh Rawal's son who is an insurance agent, by convincing all the employees in his father's office to open an insurance policy.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

One of Akshay Kumar's most memorable films from the 90s, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi released on June 14, 1996. One of the most iconic scenes in the film is when Akshay fights undertaker. Many fans of WWE thought that it was the real undertaker who featured in the movie, which is why it immediately became an iconic scene. However, years later it was revealed that the undertaker was in fact just a fake.

