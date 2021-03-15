If You Loved Abhay Deol In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Here Are His Other Movies To Watch

Abhay Deol's birthday falls on Monday, March 15, and the actor turns 45 today. His popularity saw a rise after he starred in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a road film that went on to be one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood. Deol's performance as Kabir Dewan was well received and he earned his first Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actor. If you loved him in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, here are other Abhay Deol's films that you must watch right now-

Happy Bhag Jayegi

Happy Bhag Jaegi is a romantic comedy film that released in 2016. The film starred Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, and Momal Sheikh. The story revolves around Happy, a vivacious girl who elopes on the day of her wedding so that she can marry Guddu, the man she loves. Her run-away plan goes to failure when she boards a different truck that ends up in Pakistan and disrupts the life of a Pakistani politician, Bilal Ahmed, played by Abhay Deol.

Dev.D

Dev.D was Abhay Deol's breakthrough film in which he essayed the role of 'Dev'. The film is Anurag Kashyap's black comedy and is a modern-day adaptation of the Bengali classic novel 'Devdas'. The film revolved around the character of Dev who is sent to boarding school in London, for being an insolent, Chandigarh-based slacker. He leaves his childhood sweetheart Paro behind and his father hopes that when he returns he would marry her but he has other ideas after he bumps into a Chanda and falls for her.

Aisha

Aisha is a romantic comedy film released in 2010. The film starred Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Amrita Puri, Anand Tiwari, Arunoday Singh, and Lisa Haydon. The film is set in the upper-class society of Delhi and is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma with the same tone as the 1995 cult Hollywood film Clueless also based on the same novel. The film revolved around Aisha who loves to play a matchmaker and one of her projects ruins her relationship with her close friends. Abhay Deol plays the character of her neighbour, Arjun, who tells her to stop interfering in people's life.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a black comedy crime film that released in 2008. The film was Abhay Deol's first commercially successful film and starred Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi, Richa Chadda, Manjot Singh, and Archana Puran Singh. The film revolves around Lucky, who is a thief and the media goes on to make him a star as they debug his burglaries trying to figure out how he carried out the crimes. Inspired by the real-life shenanigans of Devinder Singh, the film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Chakravyuh

Chakravyuh is a political action thriller directed by Prakash Jha and released in 2012. The film starred Abhay Deol, Esha Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, and Anjali Patil. Chakravyuh follows the story of two IPS officers, who take on the task of fighting the Naxal community in Jharkhand. Abhay Deol plays the role of Adil's best friend who infiltrates the Naxal movement by informing the police about their whereabouts.

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhana is a romantic drama film released in 2013. The film was the Bollywood debut of South Indian star Dhanush and the film starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Abhay Deol. The film revolved around Kundan who finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from her community and he decides to forget about her. However, when he realizes she is lying about her fiance's religion, he goes berserk. Abhay Deol's role as Zoya's boyfriend was brief but was yet the highlight of the film.

Socha Na Tha

Socha Na Tha is a light-hearted comedy film directed by Imitiaz Ali and was released in 2005. The film marked the debut of Abhay Deol and starred Ayesha Takia and Apoorva Jha. In the film, Abhay's character Viren meets Aditi played by Takia when their families decide to engage them in an arranged marriage. However they decide to be friends and when they get engaged with different partners, they realize their love for each other.

