If You Loved 'Akira', Here Are Other Female-centric Action Movies To Watch

2016 action thriller movie Akira is an AR Murugadoss directorial and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in leads roles. This movie was loved by the audience for its action-packed scenes. The plot of Sonakshi Sinha's Akira revolves around a woman who movies to Mumbai to study but becomes a target of bullying at the hands of corrupt police officers. How Akira gets herself out of this mess makes the movie worthwhile to watch. It is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. If one liked the Akira movie's plot, here are other female-centric action films to watch.

Female-centric action films to add to your watchlist

1. Captain Marvel

This Marvel movie tells the story of Carol Danvers who is ex-U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who becomes Captain Marvel. She finds herself stranded on Earth after the planet is caught in a tuff between two intergalactic alien civilizations. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is one of the best action movies like Akira to watch.

2. Atomic Blonde

This Charlize Theron starrer revolves around an MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin for a mission just before the fall of the Berlin Wall. She has to retrieve a stolen list that contains the names of master-minded secret agents. It has an IMDB rating of 6.7 and is available on Amazon Prime.

3. Annihilation

This is a multi star-cast film starring popular actors like Gina Rodriguez, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuva Novotny, and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles as scientists. Its plot revolves around a former soldier who sets out to search for her husband but stumbles across a mysterious phenomenon that threatens to question her sanity. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available on Netflix.

4. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

This Angelina Jolie starrer revolves around an adventureer who undertakes the task of finding an ancient relic that posesses the ability to control time. A secret society wants to get hold of it for its unjust purposes. It has an IMDB rating of 5,8 and is available on Amazon Prime. It is one of the best action movies like Akira.

5. Charlie's Angels

This is one of the most entertaining female centric action movie franchise. Its first instalment stars Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in lead roles and revolves around a mission given to their characters to find the missing CEO of Knox Enterprises. It has an IMDB ratbing of 5.5 and is availanle on Amazon Prime.

6. Kill Bill

This Uma Thurman starrer revolves around a pregnant assassin who is code named The Bride slips into coma for four years after her former boss attacks her. When she wakes up, she wants to take revenge on him. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer