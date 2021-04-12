If You Loved Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', Here Are 5 Other Movies Directed By Him

Bejoy Nambiar has written, bankrolled and directed a variety of movies in his entire career so far. Some of Bejoy Nambiar’s movies such as Wazir, Shaitan, Reflections and a couple of others received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. His last directorial was the Zee5 film Taish that received fair reviews from the critics. Here’s a glimpse of some of the popular movies directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Movies directed by Bejoy Nambiar

Wazir

Though the 2016 action-thriller Wazir received mixed reviews from the audiences, it was highly praised by the critics for its action sequences as well as the performance by the lead actor Farhan Akhtar. The movie also consisted of other talented artists namely Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul and Neil Nitin Mukesh with John Abraham in a guest appearance.

Reflections

Released in 2005, Bejoy Nambiar made his directorial debut with the short silent film, Reflections that followed the story of a loner who watched people around him who were more privileged and fulfilled than him and daydreamed about what his life could be if he was at their place. The movie was not only directed by Bejoy Nambiar but was also written and bankrolled by him. It was shot in three days with the popular cast members namely Mohanlal, Juhi Babbar, Ahlam Khan, Vidula Bhave, Sunil Santanam and Jaideep Pandit.

Solo

Bejoy Nambiar’s anthology film, Solo was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam that showcased four different stories of four people whose life revolved around four elements namely Wind, Water, Fire and Earth. The cast of the movie included actors Dulquer Salmaan, Dhansika, Sathish, Sheelu Abraham, Siddharth Menon, Soubin Shahir, John Vijay and others.

Shaitan

Shaitan is one of the popular Bejoy Nambiar’s movies that consisted of a popular star cast namely Rajeev Khandelwal, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pawan Malhotra and many others. Bejoy Nambiar received a variety of awards and accolades for his direction in the film.

David

Released in 2013, the crime drama movie, David followed the lives of three men named David. The cast of the movie included actors namely Vikram, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tabu, Vinay Virmani, Lara Dutta, Isha Sharvani, Sheetal Menon, Nassar, Milind Soman, Monica Dogra and many others.

Promo Image Source- Bejoy Nambiar's Instagram