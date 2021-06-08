If You Loved Evelyn Sharma As Lara In YJHD, Here Are Other Films Of Her That You Can Watch

Evelyn Sharma’s wedding, which was suddenly announced by the actor on her social media profile, took everyone by shock. It also led to everyone talking about her and the roles that she has portrayed. While most people remember Evelyn Sharma in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as Lara, the girl on the trek who attracts Ranbir Kapoor’s attention, her portfolio is much larger than just this one film. If you liked Evelyn Sharma in Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, here is a list of other Evelyn Sharma movies that may pique your interest.

Evelyn Sharma's movies

Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor star in the film, which also features Bollywood actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Natassia Malthe, Lal, Arun Vijay, Srabanti Chatterjee, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Sasha Chettri, Tinnu Anand, Naveen Varma Ganapathiraju, Aditya Srivastava. The Roy Group of Companies has an issue with one of its executives dying in a car accident. Among the important members, there is a struggle for power to take the place of the dead executive. Meanwhile, Ashok Chakravarthy and his colleagues in Mumbai are looking into a theft case. What is the link between these two occurrences? Saaho uncovers all of this and more. Evelyn Sharma is seen playing an action-centric role in this film.

Yaaraiyan

Lakshya is the son of a deceased army officer who lives on a college campus in Sikkim, but he does not respect his dad's devotion to the country. Lakshya, Jiya, a college stunner, Saloni, a nerd, Pardy, a musician, and Neil, a biker, are five good friends who are having the happiest years of their youth in college but still living a meaningless life. They face a hurdle when the site where their college is located is purchased by an Australian businessman who intends to build a casino instead but is willing to lease the site to the college for 100 years provided they can defeat an Australian group of pupils in a five-round tournament. Evelyn Sharma plays the part of an Australian who helps the Indian team.

Main Tera Hero

Srinath Prasad, often known as Seenu, is a vivacious, active, and carefree young man from Ooty who has relocated to Bangalore to complete his education. However, he finds love with Sunaina on the first day of class, whom he tries to court in a traditional filmy style by song and dance. Seenu, on the other hand, has gotten into a fight with Angad Negi, a shallow and extremely arrogant policeman, by going for Sunaina. Sunaina is abducted by the men of a major drug lord in Asia one day because his daughter Ayesha is enamoured with Seenu and wishes to marry him. Seenu now flies to Bangkok in order to reclaim his girl, and he must use any means at his disposal to do so. Evelyn Sharma plays the girlfriend of Ayesha’s dad in this film.

When Harry Met Sejal

Harinder "Harry" Singh Nehra is an Amsterdam-based tourist guide. He calls himself a "womaniser," and he is lonely yet kind and helpful, flirting with his clients frequently. After dropping off a family at the airport, Harry runs across Sejal Zaveri, a family member who has misplaced her diamond ring and requests his assistance. Harry is hesitant, but in order to prevent a complaint from Sejal, which could result in his losing his job, he begrudgingly agrees to assist. They get acquainted over time while hunting for the ring, and he informs her that he left his town of Nurmahal and came to Canada to pursue a career as a singer, which did not pan out, and that is how he eventually became a tour guide. Evelyn Sharma plays the bride of Harry’s friend who sees the obvious passion between Harry and Sejal.

Nautanki Saala!

Ram Parmar is seeing a psychiatrist for issues he's having as a result of three break-ups in the last three months. Raavan is played by RP, who is a successful theatrical artist. On his way home one day, he sees Mandar Lele committing suicide. He saves him and returns him to his family. Mandar is heartbroken by his split with Nandini and has tried suicide because he believes he is unlovable. Ram, being a kind person, tries to solve Mandar's difficulties and inquires into his life. He offers him the part of Lord Ram in his upcoming theatre production. He locates Nandini and attempts to reunite her with Mandar. Evelyn Sharma plays a close friend of RP and Sita in the film.

