If You Loved 'Galat' Song, Here Are Other Tracks On Heartbreak To Add To Your Playlist

Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra featured in the recently released song Galat. The song is sung by Anees Kaur and its lyrics are penned by Raj Fatehpur. The track depicts how Rubina is betrayed by her reel-life husband Paras. He manipulates her to sign the divorce papers whereas Rubina has no idea what she has signed up for. Later, she also learns that Paras has an affair with another woman. She decides to teach him a lesson and tears the papers in front of him. If you liked Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra’s Galat song, here are other songs on betrayal you should add to your playlist.

Songs like Galat to add to your playlist

1. Pachtaoge

This song features Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal. It sees how Nora betrays Vicky and has an affair with a dancer. Under her lover’s influence, she also ends up poisoning Vicky. The track is sung by Arijit Singh and has over 500 million views on YouTube.

2. Besharam Bewaffa

This song features Divya Khosla Kumar and Gautam Gulati. It sees how Gautam leaves Divya for another woman. This breaks her heart and she even tries to take her life. It has 168 million views on YouTube and is sung by B Praak.

3. Titliyan

This song features Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta. It sees how Hardy is chained after he breaks Sargun’s heart. She makes him realise his mistake as well. It is sung by Afsana Khan and has over 500 million views on YouTube.

4. Dilbara

This song is from the movie Pati Pati Aur Woh. It features Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar and saw how Kartik’s character realises his mistake after he cheated on Bhumi with Ananya. It is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur and has 33 million views on YouTube.

5. Tujhe Bhula Diya

This song is from the movie Anjaana Anjaani and features Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. It sees how they both have become estranged and do not wish to be together anymore. It is sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak and has over 79 million views on YouTube.

6. Tum Hi Aana

This track is from the movie Marjaavaan and features Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. It sees how much Sidharth misses Tara after her death. It is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and has over 500 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Galat song