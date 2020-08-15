Loved Liza Koshy's Dance In 'Work It'? Here Are More Dance Videos Of Her You Can Watch

Liza Koshy, the popular American actor, television host, comedian and YouTuber is also a dance-lover. She recently worked in a film name, Work It which released on Netflix. Work It is a 2020 American dance comedy flick helmed by Laura Terruso. The film was produced by Alicia Keys, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. The dance film starred Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter, Keiynan Lonsdale, Michelle Buteau and Jordan Fisher. Liza Koshy showed off some spectacular dance moves in the film. So, if you liked Liza Koshy’s dance in the film, here are some more performances of Liza Koshy that she posted on her Instagram that you can enjoy.

If you loved Liza Koshy's dance in Work It, here are some more to watch-

In this video, Liza Koshy is dancing in a black tracksuit which is paired with black long gumboots. She feels that the song on which she is dancing is one of the most "caffeinated beats" for the middle of your weak. She posted this dance video on the Hump Day, wishing her fans, A Happy Hump Day-

Like many other actors, Liza Koshy also posted a dance video on the song Bored in the House. This song is one of the most trending songs during the pandemic situation on which several celebrities have danced and posted the video on social media. Liza Koshy is enjoying and partying by dancing alone in her house in this video.

Liza Koshy posted this old dance video of herself which later landed her a movie role. This video was one of the audition tapes that gave her a movie role and made her a better dancer and actor in life. Take a look at this video here-

MY AUDITION TAPES • My dancing IG stories that landed me a movie role



This is the story of a girl...

This video is of a sudden dance battle that occurred in the film 'Work It'. This was her first dance battle that she "has ever lost" in the film. Take a look at this video of Liza Koshy showing off her amazing dancing skills.

The Sudden Dance Battle in every dance movie



The first dance battle I've ever lost was unfortunately caught on film in our @netflix film, @workitmovie... I want a rematch.

Some more dance videos of Liza Koshy that will make impress you-

Rams lost... so I put on a Pats jersey and partied.

I went hard, but was judged harder • Watch my story for more thigh gyration

