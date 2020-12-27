If You Loved Om Prakash In 'Chupke Chupke', Here Are His Other Movies To Watch

Chupke Chupke is a classic film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie starred some of the most popular actors of that era. The cast includes Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash. If you are a fan of Chupke Chupke or Om Prakash's work in the here's a list of Om Prakash's movies which are helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. See the list here.

Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee's movies which star Om Prakash

Alaap

Alaap is a 1977 film. The film is a family drama which follows a father-son relationship and their different paths in life. The film stars Om Prakash as an intelligent Advocate, Triloki Prasad who is a widower and Amitabh Bachchan as Alok. Other actors who are a part of this movie are Rekha, Farida Jalal, Yunus Parvez, Lilly Chakraborty, A.K Hangal and Chhaya Devi. The movie has a 6.7 IMDb rating.

Gol Maal

Gol Maal is another comedic treasures of the Indian film industry. the movie was released in 1979. The movie stars Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shubha Khote, Dina Pathak and Manju Singh in some prominent roles. Om Prakash played a walk-on role in this cult comedy of an inspector. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.6/10.

Guddi

Guddi was a teenage drama-comedy film which released in 1971. The movie is about a teenage girl who doesn't want to accept her family's ideas of arranged marriage and has a huge crush on the actor, Dharmendra. The film stars Dharmendra as himself and Jaya Bachchan in the lead role. Om Prakash was seen making a guest appearance in the movie portraying himself. This film has the IMDb rating of 7.3/10.

Rang Birangi

Rang Birangi is a 1983 film. This another one of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's comedic treasures. The plot of the film revolves around a couple of friends. When one friend tries to rekindle the spark in the relationship of the other friend which creates more complications in their lives. The film stars Amol Palekar, Parveen Babi, Farooq Shaik, Deepti Naval, Utpal Dutt, Deven Verma, Chhayadevi in titular roles. Om Prakash plays the role of a retired judge in this film named Ajit Banerjee. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

Buddha Mil Gaya

Buddha Mil Gaya is a noir drama film. The movie holds a musical treasure and was released in the year 1971. The movie revolves around 2 men who find an elderly millionaire who was reportedly missing. The film eventually folds into crime and mystery. The movie stars actors like Navin Nischol, Om Prakash, Archana, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani, Asit Kumar Sen and Lalita Pawar. This movie holds the IMDb rating of 7.0/10.

IMAGE CREDITS: screenshot from people and history YT

